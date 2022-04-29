IG Punjab lauds RPO & CPO Rawalpindi for remarkable performance

Inspector General (IG) of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan Friday praised the performance of Rawalpindi Police in its excellent performance in protection of life and property of citizens and crime control

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2022 ) :Inspector General (IG) of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan Friday praised the performance of Rawalpindi Police in its excellent performance in protection of life and property of citizens and crime control.

IG Punjab while chairing video link Regional Police Officers (RPOs) conference said that under the leadership of RPO Rawalpindi Ashfaq Ahmad Khan and CPO Rawalpindi Omar Saeed Malik, Rawalpindi Police was performing its duties of crime control and protection of life and property of citizens in an efficient manner, said a news release.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan directed to take special measures for the convenience and safety of tourists in Murree in view of tourism activities during Eid-ul-Fitr.

Special measures should be taken so that the citizens who come for entertainment do not face any problem. IG Punjab urged the police and traffic police personnel in Murree to perform their duties diligently for convenience of citizens.