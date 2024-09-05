Open Menu

IG Punjab Listens To Problems, Requests Of Police Employees

Muhammad Irfan Published September 05, 2024 | 07:30 PM

IG Punjab listens to problems, requests of police employees

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar met police employees and their families at the Central Police Office and listened to their requests, and issued immediate orders for relief.

He emphasized that the best possible welfare of police employees is top priority, and every possible relief is being provided for their personal and professional issues. IG Punjab directed officers to maintain close contact with their subordinates and send reports on actions taken regarding their requests to the Central Police Office.

During the meeting, IG Punjab forwarded the Constable Muhammad Aqeel Akhtar's request for assistance with medical expenses to DIG Welfare for relief.

Head Constable Muhammad Saleem's request for his son Muhammad Uzair Saleem’s family claim-based recruitment was directed to AIG Admin for processing. Langari Syed Mubeen Shah from PTS Rawat requested a transfer to Multan, and his case was sent to the Additional IG Training for relief. Similarly, constable Muhammad Amjad’s son’s family claim recruitment request was forwarded to AIG Admin for action, while immediate relief was given for the health welfare requests of Head Constable Imran Ali and Sub-Inspector Haq Nawaz from Lahore Police. IG Punjab also issued orders regarding requests related to discipline, promotions, administration, and other departmental matters.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Police Punjab Family From Best Top

Recent Stories

Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announce ..

Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announced

2 hours ago
 PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa remov ..

PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa removed due to fake certificate

3 hours ago
 PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies

PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies

3 hours ago
 Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head disc ..

Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head discuss investment expansion in Pa ..

4 hours ago
 Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Progr ..

Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Program

5 hours ago
 DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations ..

DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations last month

5 hours ago

Photos, videos of former cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed’s daughter’s marriage go vi ..

5 hours ago
 Former PTI leader Tahir Javed, others face US wire ..

Former PTI leader Tahir Javed, others face US wire fraud investigation

6 hours ago
 Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwa ..

Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwadar Port

6 hours ago
 Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan f ..

Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan for IMF program approval

7 hours ago
 DG ISPR to address press conference today

DG ISPR to address press conference today

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2024

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan