IG Punjab listens to problems, requests of police employees

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar met police employees and their families at the Central Police Office and listened to their requests, and issued immediate orders for relief.

He emphasized that the best possible welfare of police employees is top priority, and every possible relief is being provided for their personal and professional issues. IG Punjab directed officers to maintain close contact with their subordinates and send reports on actions taken regarding their requests to the Central Police Office.

During the meeting, IG Punjab forwarded the Constable Muhammad Aqeel Akhtar's request for assistance with medical expenses to DIG Welfare for relief.

Head Constable Muhammad Saleem's request for his son Muhammad Uzair Saleem’s family claim-based recruitment was directed to AIG Admin for processing. Langari Syed Mubeen Shah from PTS Rawat requested a transfer to Multan, and his case was sent to the Additional IG Training for relief. Similarly, constable Muhammad Amjad’s son’s family claim recruitment request was forwarded to AIG Admin for action, while immediate relief was given for the health welfare requests of Head Constable Imran Ali and Sub-Inspector Haq Nawaz from Lahore Police. IG Punjab also issued orders regarding requests related to discipline, promotions, administration, and other departmental matters.