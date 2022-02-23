IG Punjab meets Air Vice Marshal Zafar Aslam

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan met Air Vice Marshal Zafar Aslam, Air Officer Commanding Central Air Command Lahore, at Central Police Office here on Wednesday.

Matters of professional and mutual interests were discussed in the meeting.

Air Vice Marshal Zafar Aslam acknowledged the sacrifices of martyrs of the Punjab Police.

Later, commemorative shields were exchanged between the IG and Air Vice MarshalZafar Aslam.