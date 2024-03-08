IG Punjab Meets Civilian Heroes Of Ichra Incident
Faizan Hashmi Published March 08, 2024 | 10:36 PM
Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has praised the courage and spirit of the citizens who rescued and sheltered the woman of the Ichra incident in his restaurant
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has praised the courage and spirit of the citizens who rescued and sheltered the woman of the Ichra incident in his restaurant.
He met the civilian heroes of the Ichra incident in his office here on Friday. Citizens Johnson Tariq, Patras and Shahzad Aleem, played a prominent role in saving the woman's life, were among those who met. Johnson Tariq gave protection and sheltered the lady inside his restaurant during the Ichra incident.
The IG Punjab said that it was a very brave act to protect the woman from the angry mob. During the incident, miscreants could have burnt the restaurant, Johnson Tariq's life was also in danger.
He said that by rescuing the woman from the angry mob, Johnson Tariq has made the Christian community proud. The IG Punjab appointed Johnson Tariq as the ambassador of Police Meesaq Center. He said that Johnson Tariq will participate as an ambassador in the inter-faith harmony programs organized from the platform of Meesaq Center. He also appreciated the efforts of Shahzad Aleem and Patras for showing wisdom during the incident. Johnson Tariq thanked IG Punjab for selecting him the ambassador.
DIG Welfare Ghazi Muhammad Salahuddin, SSP Operations Ali Raza, AIG Welfare Amara Sherazi and other officers were also present in the ceremony.
Recent Stories
27th Textile Asia Int'l Trade Fair inaugurated
Nigeria's kidnapping crisis
AJK President aims to propel Poonch University to global prominence
TNF establishes first boarding school to promote national harmony: Dr Khurram Ta ..
Splendid 66th annual Spring flower fair enchants Mirpurkhas citizens
NA allows use of its Hall for elections
Women strength instrumental in nurturing future leaders: Maryam Khan
Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq felicitates Shehbaz Sharif on assumption of PM office
Zelensky holds Istanbul talks with Erdogan on war, Black Sea
District police conducts self-defense training for university of Jhang students
Anjuman Tajran leaders contribute to enhancing surgical ward at Mirpurkhas Civil ..
'Amendments' in rules under consideration on judges appointments: CJ
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AJK President aims to propel Poonch University to global prominence19 minutes ago
-
Splendid 66th annual Spring flower fair enchants Mirpurkhas citizens19 minutes ago
-
NA allows use of its Hall for elections19 minutes ago
-
Women strength instrumental in nurturing future leaders: Maryam Khan19 minutes ago
-
Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq felicitates Shehbaz Sharif on assumption of PM office23 minutes ago
-
District police conducts self-defense training for university of Jhang students27 minutes ago
-
Anjuman Tajran leaders contribute to enhancing surgical ward at Mirpurkhas Civil Hospital27 minutes ago
-
'Amendments' in rules under consideration on judges appointments: CJ27 minutes ago
-
Two day training for Lead Master Trainers concludes19 minutes ago
-
PBM marks International Women's Day at WEC in Islamabad19 minutes ago
-
Fasting in Ramazan reduces stress feelings, anxiety: Expert19 minutes ago
-
Pakistan envoy features in photo exhibition of women diplomats in Prague19 minutes ago