IG Punjab meets civilian heroes of Ichra incident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has praised the courage and spirit of the citizens who rescued and sheltered the woman of the Ichra incident in his restaurant.

He met the civilian heroes of the Ichra incident in his office here on Friday. Citizens Johnson Tariq, Patras and Shahzad Aleem, played a prominent role in saving the woman's life, were among those who met. Johnson Tariq gave protection and sheltered the lady inside his restaurant during the Ichra incident.

The IG Punjab said that it was a very brave act to protect the woman from the angry mob. During the incident, miscreants could have burnt the restaurant, Johnson Tariq's life was also in danger.

He said that by rescuing the woman from the angry mob, Johnson Tariq has made the Christian community proud. The IG Punjab appointed Johnson Tariq as the ambassador of Police Meesaq Center. He said that Johnson Tariq will participate as an ambassador in the inter-faith harmony programs organized from the platform of Meesaq Center. He also appreciated the efforts of Shahzad Aleem and Patras for showing wisdom during the incident. Johnson Tariq thanked IG Punjab for selecting him the ambassador.

DIG Welfare Ghazi Muhammad Salahuddin, SSP Operations Ali Raza, AIG Welfare Amara Sherazi and other officers were also present in the ceremony.