IG Punjab Meets Families Of Kacha Machka's Martyrs
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 24, 2024 | 09:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) Inspector General of Punjab Police Dr Usman Anwar met with the families of the police martyrs
of Kacha Machka incident.
Senior officers, including Additional IG South Punjab Muhammad Kamran Khan, accompanied
him.
During the meeting, the IG Punjab extended his condolences to the grieving families of the
martyred.
He expressed that the nation honours and salutes those who sacrificed their
lives for the country.
Dr Usman Anwar also shared a moment of compassion with the martyrs' children, stating that
nothing can replace the invaluable sacrifices made by those who gave their lives for the nation.
He assured that the families of the martyrs were part of the police and will not be left alone.
He emphasized that the support and care of the martyrs' families was the responsibility of the police.
