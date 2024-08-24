Open Menu

IG Punjab Meets Families Of Kacha Machka's Martyrs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 24, 2024 | 09:00 PM

IG Punjab meets families of Kacha Machka's martyrs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) Inspector General of Punjab Police Dr Usman Anwar met with the families of the police martyrs

of Kacha Machka incident.

Senior officers, including Additional IG South Punjab Muhammad Kamran Khan, accompanied

him.

During the meeting, the IG Punjab extended his condolences to the grieving families of the

martyred.

He expressed that the nation honours and salutes those who sacrificed their

lives for the country.

Dr Usman Anwar also shared a moment of compassion with the martyrs' children, stating that

nothing can replace the invaluable sacrifices made by those who gave their lives for the nation.

He assured that the families of the martyrs were part of the police and will not be left alone.

He emphasized that the support and care of the martyrs' families was the responsibility of the police.

