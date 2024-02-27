IG Punjab meets police employees, their families

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar met with the police employees and their families at the Central Police Office, here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar met with the police employees and their families at the Central Police Office, here on Tuesday.

He ordered AIG Admin and DPO Rajanpur to take action on the request of constable Muhammad Akbar's son for recruitment as junior clerk and clearance of arrears.

He ordered CTO Lahore to review the request of Dr. Saim, a veterinarian of the Police Animal Rescue Center, regarding her salary package. He ordered RPO Faisalabad to provide relief after a personal hearing on the promotion, refixation request of Jhang Police ASI Zafar Abbas. Lady Constable Ayesha Siddiqa's request for providing official residence was sent to CCPO Lahore.