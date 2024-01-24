Open Menu

IG Punjab Meets With Delegation Of Special Persons

Umer Jamshaid Published January 24, 2024 | 10:34 PM

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar met with a delegation of hearing and speech impaired special persons at the Central Police Office, here on Wednesday

The delegation included hearing and speech impaired special people from different walks of life. The special persons requested the IG Punjab to facilitate and give them the permission for issuance of driving license.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar directed SSP Traffic Punjab to take instructions from the Punjab government regarding the driving license of hearing and speech impaired special persons.

He said that in the light of international laws, permission should be taken from the Punjab government for the driving license of hearing and speech impaired persons and in the light of the requests and demands presented by the special persons, a summary should be sent to the Punjab government for amending the laws.

Dr. Usman Anwar said that special stickers will be installed on the vehicles of special persons and the procedure for issuance of license should be formulated. He said that all possible facilities will be given to the hearing and speech impaired special persons in the light of laws.

The delegation of special persons included Usman Ashraf Butt, Muhammad Waqas, Irfan, Muhammad Usman, Waseem, Rizwan, Ayaz, Ghulam Ahmed and Syed Attaur Rehman and others.

On behalf of Punjab Police, DIG Welfare Ghazi Muhammad Salahud Din, SSP Traffic Ghazanfar Ali Shah and other officers were also present in the meeting.

