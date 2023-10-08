Open Menu

IG Punjab Meets With DPO Sahiwal

Sumaira FH Published October 08, 2023 | 12:04 AM

IG Punjab meets with DPO Sahiwal

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar held a meeting with DPO Sahiwal Faisal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2023) Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar held a meeting with DPO Sahiwal Faisal

Shahzad and his team at the Central Police Office here on Saturday.

The IG appreciated performance of Sahiwal police for crime control and excellent

public service delivery.

DPO Sahiwal Faisal Shahzad briefed the IG about cases of serious crimes, including kidnapping

for ransom, blind murder, robbery and dacoity, in the district.

Meanwhile, parents of a rescued child from kidnappers met the IG and expressed

their gratitude.

Separately, the private security company thanked the police for arresting robbers who had looted

cash.

Related Topics

Murder Police Kidnapping Punjab Company Robbery Sahiwal From

Recent Stories

Rees-Zammit grabs hat-trick as Wales beat Georgia ..

Rees-Zammit grabs hat-trick as Wales beat Georgia to top World Cup Pool C

47 minutes ago
 PSG's Lee helps South Korea to third straight Asia ..

PSG's Lee helps South Korea to third straight Asian Games gold

47 minutes ago
 ADC urges NGOs to initiate rehabilitation programs ..

ADC urges NGOs to initiate rehabilitation programs in Sanghar

47 minutes ago
 'Surprising' Bellingham helps Madrid crush Osasuna ..

'Surprising' Bellingham helps Madrid crush Osasuna, overtake Girona

47 minutes ago
 Court convicted two accused in narcotics case

Court convicted two accused in narcotics case

36 minutes ago
 Two terrorists killed in Kech IBO, large cache of ..

Two terrorists killed in Kech IBO, large cache of explosives recovered: ISPR

36 minutes ago
SA launches ICC World Cup 2023 campaign with domin ..

SA launches ICC World Cup 2023 campaign with dominant win Over Sri Lanka

1 hour ago
 Markram stars as record-setting South Africa defea ..

Markram stars as record-setting South Africa defeat Sri Lanka

36 minutes ago
 UAE, Kyrgyzstan strengthening energy cooperation

UAE, Kyrgyzstan strengthening energy cooperation

2 hours ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

36 minutes ago
 Farrell breaks Wilkinson's England points record

Farrell breaks Wilkinson's England points record

30 minutes ago
 Fire guts plastic warehouse, fuel station in sepa ..

Fire guts plastic warehouse, fuel station in separate incidents

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan