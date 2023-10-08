IG Punjab meets with DPO Sahiwal

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar held a meeting with DPO Sahiwal Faisal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2023) Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar held a meeting with DPO Sahiwal Faisal

Shahzad and his team at the Central Police Office here on Saturday.

The IG appreciated performance of Sahiwal police for crime control and excellent

public service delivery.

DPO Sahiwal Faisal Shahzad briefed the IG about cases of serious crimes, including kidnapping

for ransom, blind murder, robbery and dacoity, in the district.

Meanwhile, parents of a rescued child from kidnappers met the IG and expressed

their gratitude.

Separately, the private security company thanked the police for arresting robbers who had looted

cash.