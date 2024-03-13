Open Menu

IG Punjab Meets With Police Employees, Citizens

March 13, 2024

IG Punjab meets with Police employees, citizens

On behalf of Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, priority measures are being taken for the welfare of police employees and solving the problems faced by them

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) On behalf of Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, priority measures are being taken for the welfare of police employees and solving the problems faced by them.

Following this, IG Punjab met police employees and citizens at the Central Police Office here on Wednesday. After listening to the applications submitted by the police employees and their families, the relief orders were issued.

The IG Punjab directed the DIG Welfare to provide relief on the financial assistance requests of Constable Sajjad Hussain and Ghazi Constable Ghulam Murtaza. He forwarded the application of Shahid Ashfaq, son of a police official, for recruitment as a junior clerk on the family claim to AIG admin for necessary action.

The IG Punjab directed the DIG Azhar Akram to provide relief after personal hearing of Ghazi Constable Osama Umair's request for service reinstatement.

He directed DPO Gujrat to take immediate action and arrest the accused on the request of citizen Inayat Hussain. He forwarded the promotion request of 06 personnel of Lahore Police to CCPO Lahore and directed to take action according to merit on it , whereas Adil Sarwar's request for financial support was sent to DIG Welfare for action.

The IG Punjab directed all the officers to provide relief by taking immediate action on the requests. He said, "After solving the problems of police employees we can demand better performance from them so all supervisory officers should exercise their powers to redress the problems of the subordinate staff."

