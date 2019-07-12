UrduPoint.com
IG Punjab Orders For Making Feasibility For Set Up Of Special Units

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 22 seconds ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 10:15 PM

IG Punjab orders for making feasibility for set up of special units

Inspector General Police Punjab Capt (retd) Arif Nawaz Khan directed to prepare a feasibility report for establishing special units to control gender based crimes in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :Inspector General Police Punjab Capt (retd) Arif Nawaz Khan directed to prepare a feasibility report for establishing special units to control gender based crimes in the province.

He said while issuing directions to the officers during a meeting regarding gender crimes held at Central Police Office here on Friday.

He said these units would provide help to affected women and assistance in cases of rape, acid throwing and honour killing. He added that in cases of gender based crimes psychological, legal and medical aid to the affected women should also be considered and initially units would be set up in Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan, Rahim Yar Khan, Sahiwal,Muzafargarh,Sheikhupura and Gujrat.

He directed to complete the process of posting/deputing gender focal person who will be responsible for collecting gender crime reports from police stations of their districts and share these reports with Central Police Office on daily basis so that an action against culprits could be ensured.

During meeting AIG Gender Crime Maria Mehmood briefed the IG Punjab that a special unit was set up in district Muzaffargarh.

She said affected women could lodge their reports through five different sources like Front Desk, 8787 IGP Complaint Centre, Khidmat Marakaz, 15 Help Line and gender crime cell.

During meeting Addl IG Operations Inam Ghani, DIG Crime and Investigation Jawad Dogar and other officers were also present.

