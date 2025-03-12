IG Punjab Orders High Security Alert In Punjab
Faizan Hashmi Published March 12, 2025 | 08:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Inspector General of Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, has instructed a high security alert across the province in light of the current situation.
Intelligence-based search and sweep operations and mock drills are continuing throughout the Punjab. According to the spokesperson of the Punjab Police, 791 search and sweep operations and 7 mock drills were conducted in the past two days.
IG Punjab said that during the search operations, wanted criminals, habitual offenders, and suspects involved in serious crimes were apprehended. From the suspects’ possession, 03 Kalashnikovs, 30 rifles, 21 handguns, and hundreds of rounds of ammunition were recovered. Dr. Usman Anwar further said that mock drills will continue to combat terrorists and criminals.
The mock drills involve teams from Punjab Police, CTD, Special Branch, Elite Force, Rescue 1122, and other law enforcement agencies.
Recent Stories
Dubai Culture, Dubai Municipality partner to transform public spaces into artist ..
SC acquits two death row inmates after 17 years in child murder case
Gold price increases by Rs500 per tola in Pakistan
US strongly condemns terrorists’ attack on Jaffar Express train
Partners Forum discusses enhancing cooperation to achieve RTA’s objectives
Gross banks’ assets up by 2.4% to AED 4,56 billion at end of December 2024: C ..
Emirates Cancer Society, Burjeel Cancer Institute sign agreement to enhance heal ..
Ministry of Culture announces cultural, knowledge programmes for UAE Reading Mon ..
Dubai International Aquatics Championships to attract over 3000 swimmers
Officials: SPL driving force behind intellectual, cultural growth
NCEMA to organise exhibition to enhance community preparedness for crises, emerg ..
Survivors of Jaffar Express attack share their ordeal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SC acquits two death row inmates after 17 years in child murder case5 minutes ago
-
Court directs PTI leaders to ensure attendance in Azadi March case5 minutes ago
-
Police bust gang involved in theft of transformers5 minutes ago
-
IG Punjab releases another Rs. 3m for treatment of police employees5 minutes ago
-
Turkiye, PBM distribute Ramazan Food Assistance to 1,500 families in Pakistan5 minutes ago
-
Director social welfare for accepting senior citizen card5 minutes ago
-
IG Punjab orders high security alert in Punjab5 minutes ago
-
Sukkur traders condemn terrorist attack on Jaffar express5 minutes ago
-
SCCI hails Prime Minister's economic efforts5 minutes ago
-
Karakoram Highway reopened after landslides, Minister commends NHA performance5 minutes ago
-
Dc reviews route for Hazrat Ali Day 'jaloos'5 minutes ago
-
DC inspects prices, quality of commodities at Rehri Bazaar5 minutes ago