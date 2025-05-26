IG Punjab orders weekly general parade

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) The Punjab Police under the directives of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Usman Anwar conducted weekly general parades in the province, including Lahore, with active participation from various specialised units and senior officers overseeing the proceedings.

Senior police officers inspected the parades and reviewed the turnout and preparedness of the participating officers.

Contingents from multiple units, including Police Lines, Dolphin Force, Anti-Riot Force, Traffic Police, Mujahid Squad, Special Protection Unit (SPU), Operational Command Units (OCU), Investigation Wing, Operations Wing and the Ladies Police took part in the parade.

According to the Punjab police spokesperson, in addition to the parade, district officers carried out inspections of various departments, including the Motor Transport Wing, stores, armories and uniform depots.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that the purpose of the general parade is to keep the personnel alert and maintain an atmosphere of discipline, unity and brotherhood among them. He further said that the parade is the best demonstration of discipline in any force, and the general parade helps officers and personnel maintain their fitness. He added the parade reflects the history, heritage and tradition of the police force.