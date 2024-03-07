IG Punjab organizes ceremony in honor of Sargodha police team

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar organized a ceremony in the honor of the police team who arrested the killers of a 12-year-old housemaid Ayesha Bibi in Sargodha.

In the ceremony police team was encouraged with the commendation certificates.

As per details, in a ceremony organized on the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the IG Punjab presented letter of appreciation to DPO Sargodha Muhammad Faisal Kamran and awarded certificates of appreciation to the police teams.

He appreciated the Sargodha Police for solving murder case of a 12-year-old housemaid after torture within 72 hours.

The IG Punjab awarded letters of appreciation to SP Fakhar Aslam, ASP Akhtar Nawaz and the team for arresting the accused in record time.

SHO Police Stations Kot Momin, Midh Ranjha, Mela and Laksian and other officers and personnel received CC1 certificates. Lady Sub-Inspectors Anam Sarfraz, TSI Kousar Ijaz, Umm-e-Kulsoom were also given CC One Certificates for their excellent performance.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar gave CC1 certificate to SHO Bhagtanwala Sahib Khan for bringing the brutal accused Ahmad Sher to justice who was involved in the murder of five people.

SHO police station Salanwali Irfanul Haq was given CC1 certificate for tracing robbery with murder case.

Certificates of appreciation were given to SHO Jhal Chakian Nasir Abbas and Constable Ali Raza for tracing three cases of blind murder.

The IG Punjab said that the encouragement of police officers and personnel with excellent performance is a good tradition of Punjab Police and this will continue at all levels.

Additional IG Punjab Sultan Chaudhry, DIG Headquarters Humayun Bashir Tarar, DPO Sargodha Muhammad Faisal Kamran, AIG Inspection Shaista Nadeem, AIG Welfare Amara Shirazi and other officers were present in the ceremony.