IG Punjab pays tribute to constable Rafiq

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) Another brave official of the Punjab Police had sacrificed his life in the line of duty. Constable

Rafiq Ahmed, who was injured in the attack by robbers at a police picket in Rajan Pur,

succumbed to his injuries.

IG Punjab Dr Usman anwar presented salute to martyr Constable Rafiq Ahmad who sacrificed

his life for the protection of citizens’ lives and properties.

He instructed that the injured official, ASI Muhammad Siddique, be provided with the best medical

facilities.

Recently, robbers attacked and fired at the police picket at Bangla Acha police station, Landa Mor,

in Rajan Pur.