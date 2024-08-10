Open Menu

IG Punjab Pays Tribute To Constable Rafiq

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 10, 2024 | 09:00 PM

IG Punjab pays tribute to constable Rafiq

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) Another brave official of the Punjab Police had sacrificed his life in the line of duty. Constable

Rafiq Ahmed, who was injured in the attack by robbers at a police picket in Rajan Pur,

succumbed to his injuries.

IG Punjab Dr Usman anwar presented salute to martyr Constable Rafiq Ahmad who sacrificed

his life for the protection of citizens’ lives and properties.

He instructed that the injured official, ASI Muhammad Siddique, be provided with the best medical

facilities.

Recently, robbers attacked and fired at the police picket at Bangla Acha police station, Landa Mor,

in Rajan Pur.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Police Punjab Police Station Best

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2024

22 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024

23 hours ago
 Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Ar ..

Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem

2 days ago
 Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to des ..

Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to designated roles under Constituti ..

2 days ago
 Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen

Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen

2 days ago
 Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris ..

Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris Olympics 2024

2 days ago
Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ

Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ

2 days ago
 realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Techno ..

Realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Technology at 828 Fan Festival

2 days ago
 Over 100 Palestinians martyred in Israeli strike d ..

Over 100 Palestinians martyred in Israeli strike during prayer in Gaza

2 days ago
 Urfi Javed acknowledges error in leak of private p ..

Urfi Javed acknowledges error in leak of private photos

2 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 August 2024

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 August 2024

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan