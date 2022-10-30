UrduPoint.com

IG Punjab Pays Tribute To Martyred Constable

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 30, 2022 | 10:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2022 ) :Inspector General Police Punjab Faisal Shahkar has paid tribute to constable Liaquat Ali who died in the line of duty.

IG Punjab directed DPO Sheikhupura to take complete care of the martyr's family and added that they should not be left alone.

Punjab police spokesman said that Constable Liaquat Ali resident ofKhanqah Dogran was on long march duty when he passed away dueto cardiac arrest.

