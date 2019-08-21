IG Punjab pays visit to different police stations

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) ::Inspector General Police Punjab Capt (R) Arif Nawaz Khan has said that police station is the Primary unit of Police and improvement in its working and atmosphere is his priority.

All possible steps are being taken utilizing all resources besides other reforms to improve the working of police stations, he added.

These views were expressed by him while paying surprise visits to Badami Bagh, Sheikhupura B Division and Shahdara police stations of Lahore and Sheikhupura.

During his visit, he suspended SHO Badami Bagh Police Station Sohail Kazmi due to incomplete history sheet record of proclaimed offenders and directed to issue a displeasure letter to DSP Badami Bagh.

He also directed the officials to update the record at police stations along with dealing citizens in a congenial environment and should try to resolve their problems whole heartedly and honestly.

He directed to distribute the equal responsibilities among the staff maintaining an effective and transparent beat system. He stressed that all officers and officials in police stations should serve the humanity on merit without any pressure.

During his surprise visit, IG Punjab checked under investigation cases, proclaimed offenders data, duty roster and beat chart of officials while he was also briefed about the complaints received at front desk and steps taken for their redressal.

While issuing directions at this occasion, he said that to complete the investigation of cases on time avoid burdening a single officer by distributing equal workload. He said that the recording of cameras in lock-ups should be saved up to one week so that it may be helpful in case of any untoward situation.

The IGP said, "I myself will now check police stations and police offices across the province." He also warned that there is no place for those who cause trouble for citizens instead of resolving their issues.

While issuing directions, he said that all SHOs should hold a staff meeting on daily basis.

The IG Punjab examined the working of different sections of Police stations.

Citizens at Shahdara Police Station shared their problems with IGP upon which he immediately ordered to register FIR on the application of a citizen Ibrar and women Sadia Bibi and directed the officials to resolve their matter.

The IG Punjab issued directions to officers and said that they should ensure service delivery in order to win trust of citizens.