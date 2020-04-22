IG Punjab pinned badges to DIG

The badge pinning ceremony of rank of DIG for Hassan Raza Khan was held at Central Police Office here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :The badge pinning ceremony of rank of DIG for Hassan Raza Khan was held at Central Police Office here on Wednesday.

IG Punjab Shoaib Dastgir pinned new badges on Hassan Raza Khan and expressed best wishes for his professional career.

Shoaib Dastgir congratulated Police Officer Hassan Raza Khan who got promotion for the rank of DIG. The promoted DIG Hassan Raza Khan had been posted as CPO Multan.

"The departmental promotion not only an increase in rank, but infact it also increases responsibilities of an officer," said IGP and expressedbest wishes for the future of Hassan Raza Khan and directed him to work withmore diligence.