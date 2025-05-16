IG Punjab provides home to family of martyr constable

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Inspector General (IG) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar once again demonstrated his commitment to supporting the families of police martyrs by providing a house to the family of Shaheed Constable Muhammad Tariq.

The family of Constable Tariq, who lost his life in the line of duty, has been gifted a new home worth 13.5 million rupees. The house, located in the Jam Pur area of Rajanpur, was purchased according to the family’s preferences.

Shaheed Constable Muhammad Tariq made the ultimate sacrifice in 2024 during an encounter with dacoits in the Kacha area, while bravely fulfilling his duties.

He was survived by his parents, two brothers and three sisters.

Thanks to the special efforts of IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, the Punjab government provided the necessary funds to facilitate the purchase of the home for the bereaved family.

IG Punjab paid tribute to Constable Tariq’s extraordinary courage and ultimate sacrifice, praising him for giving his life in service to his duties without hesitation.