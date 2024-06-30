Open Menu

IG Punjab Provides House To Martyr's Family

Muhammad Irfan Published June 30, 2024 | 08:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar is actively ensuring the best welfare of the families of police martyrs.

In continuation of this initiative, the IG Punjab provided a residential house to the family of another police officer who sacrificed his life in the line of duty. The family of Shaheed Shakeel Ahmad from Rajanpur police has been provided with a house in Mehar Fayaz Colony, tehsil Shalimar, district Lahore, as per their choice. A Punjab police spokesman said that the house, equipped with essential facilities, is worth Rs13.5 million. Due to the special efforts of IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, the Punjab government released funds for the house.

Shaheed Constable Shakeel Ahmad was martyred in June last year while protecting the lives and property of citizens.

He is survived by a wife, two daughters and four sons.

The IG Punjab paid rich tribute to the unparalleled sacrifice of Shaheed Constable Shakeel Ahmad and said that he had bravely faced dangerous criminals without caring for his own life. Punjab police will never forget the unparalleled sacrifice of its brave soldier. Punjab police is the custodian of more than 1,600 brave martyrs and over 1,700 Ghazis, whose welfare is among the department's top priorities, he added.

