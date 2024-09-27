Open Menu

IG Punjab Releases Additional Funds For Treatment Of Injured Ghazi Officers

Faizan Hashmi Published September 27, 2024 | 08:50 PM

IG Punjab releases additional funds for treatment of injured Ghazi officers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Punjab Police is committed to taking all necessary measures for the swift recovery of officers and personnel injured in the line of duty while safeguarding the lives and property of citizens.

In continuation of these efforts, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has released additional funds to support the treatment of injured "Ghazi" officers from Lahore, Sialkot, and Kasur.

According to the details, Constable Zafarullah from Sialkot has been granted Rs 250,000 for his medical treatment, Head Constable Muhammad Nadeem from Kasur provided Rs 150,000 for medical expenses, and Head Constable Muhammad Yaseen from Lahore has received Rs 100,000 for his treatment.

The IG Punjab has directed regional police officers to resubmit the cases of other injured officers for review.

He emphasized that ensuring the quick recovery of injured officers is a top priority and full support is being provided to them. He highlighted that Punjab Police proudly serves as a custodian of more than 1,700 "Ghazis" brave officers who have sacrificed their limbs while performing their duties and in confrontations with criminals.

The force is dedicated to providing comprehensive health and welfare support to its courageous officers, he added.

Related Topics

Lahore Injured Police Punjab Kasur Sialkot Ghazi Criminals All From Top

Recent Stories

UHS declares MDCAT 2024 results: Two female studen ..

UHS declares MDCAT 2024 results: Two female students ace with 99.5% marks

35 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz urges immediate halt to Gaza atrocities ..

PM Shehbaz urges immediate halt to Gaza atrocities in UN address

60 minutes ago
 Govt committed to implement e-procurement system: ..

Govt committed to implement e-procurement system: Mujtaba

1 hour ago
 Got impressed by husband’s prayers for Junaid Ja ..

Got impressed by husband’s prayers for Junaid Jamshed, says Sana Khan

1 hour ago
 PM emphasizes to deepen Pakistan-US trade ties

PM emphasizes to deepen Pakistan-US trade ties

2 hours ago
 Lt Gen Muhammad Ali appointed as Secretary defence

Lt Gen Muhammad Ali appointed as Secretary defence

2 hours ago
Note 60 Launches Today for PKR 26,999 with Industr ..

Note 60 Launches Today for PKR 26,999 with Industry’s Only 24-Month Warranty, ..

3 hours ago
 vivo Unveils Dynamic Duo Bilal Abbas and Durefisha ..

Vivo Unveils Dynamic Duo Bilal Abbas and Durefishan Saleem as Ambassadors for th ..

3 hours ago
 Beyond Communication: Here's Why We Can't Live Wit ..

Beyond Communication: Here's Why We Can't Live Without Our Smartphones

3 hours ago
 PITB, Punjab Irrigation Department Sign Contract t ..

PITB, Punjab Irrigation Department Sign Contract to Implement Crop-Based Water R ..

4 hours ago
 The Future of Renewable Energy in Pakistan: Harnes ..

The Future of Renewable Energy in Pakistan: Harnessing the Power of Solar, Wind, ..

4 hours ago
 Pakistan, UK agree to promote relations in various ..

Pakistan, UK agree to promote relations in various sectors

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan