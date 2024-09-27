IG Punjab releases additional funds for treatment of injured Ghazi officers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Punjab Police is committed to taking all necessary measures for the swift recovery of officers and personnel injured in the line of duty while safeguarding the lives and property of citizens.

In continuation of these efforts, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has released additional funds to support the treatment of injured "Ghazi" officers from Lahore, Sialkot, and Kasur.

According to the details, Constable Zafarullah from Sialkot has been granted Rs 250,000 for his medical treatment, Head Constable Muhammad Nadeem from Kasur provided Rs 150,000 for medical expenses, and Head Constable Muhammad Yaseen from Lahore has received Rs 100,000 for his treatment.

The IG Punjab has directed regional police officers to resubmit the cases of other injured officers for review.

He emphasized that ensuring the quick recovery of injured officers is a top priority and full support is being provided to them. He highlighted that Punjab Police proudly serves as a custodian of more than 1,700 "Ghazis" brave officers who have sacrificed their limbs while performing their duties and in confrontations with criminals.

The force is dedicated to providing comprehensive health and welfare support to its courageous officers, he added.