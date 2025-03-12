IG Punjab Releases Another Rs. 3m For Treatment Of Police Employees
Sumaira FH Published March 12, 2025 | 08:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar is committed to the health welfare of his force and their families. In continuation of which, another Rs. 03 million has been released for the treatment of employees suffering from serious diseases and their families.
While giving details, the Punjab Police spokesperson said that Sub-Inspector Khadim Ali was issued Rs. 0.5 million for major surgery. Sub-Inspector Irfan Munawar, Constables Qamar Ilyas, Hamza Khan and Sanwal Shahzad were given Rs. 350,000 each for treatment. Constable Muhammad Sami Ullah was issued Rs. 1.5 lakh for major surgery.
Inspector Shamshair Khan, Constables Ikram Ashraf, Muhammad Yasin, ASI Asghar Ali, Head Constable Muhammad Anas, Constables Asad Abbas and Shabbir-ur-Rehman were issued Rs. 01 lakh each for treatment.
Junior Clerk Ghulam Mohiuddin, Head Constable Kasur Tahir, Constable Nasir Ali, Constable Mathila Khan were issued a total of Rs. 230,000 for their and their families’ treatment.
The IG Punjab approved the release of funds after scrutiny by the Medical Financial Assistance Committee. Dr. Usman Anwar. said that modern medical facilities are also being provided to police employees under MOUs with various health institutions.
