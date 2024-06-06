IG Punjab releases Rs 1 mln for treatment of police personnel

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) On the instructions of Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar, a meeting of the Compensation Award Committee of the Welfare Branch was held at the Central Police Office here on Thursday, in which another Rs 1 million were approved for the treatment of police personnel injured during the duty.

According to the details, Rs 0.2 million were given to the injured Constable Muhammad Ali of Lahore Police to pay his medical expenses; Rs 0.2 million were released for the treatment of the injured constable Muhammad Shabbir Ahmed; injured Head Constable Imtiaz Hussain of Faisalabad Police was given Rs.

0.2 million for treatment; Rs 0.2 million were released for the medical expenses of injured constable Adeel Shaukat of Rawalpindi Police; injured Constable Muhammad Asif of Sheikhupura Police was given 02 lakh rupees for treatment.

The IG Punjab said that the department will not leave alone the personnel who were seriously injured in various incidents during duty, encounters with robbers.

He said that the welfare branch should ensure full measures for the best treatment of the injured personnel, whereas RPOs, DPOs should personally supervise the medical welfare of Ghazi personnel.