IG Punjab Releases Rs 1.6m For Medical Expenses Of Police Employees
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 21, 2024 | 08:23 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has released 1.6 million rupees more to pay medical expenses of police employees.
According to details, PC Rawalpindi sub-inspector Naveed Iqbal was given Rs 5 lakh for the treatment of blood cancer. Constable Abdul Khaliq received Rs 3 lakh for the treatment of various disorders including blood pressure.
Sahiwal police’s sub-inspector Nadeem Anwar Asim was given Rs 250,000 for cancer treatment. Lahore Police Constable Usman Saeed and Traffic Assistant Asad Aleem were given two and a half lakh rupees each for cancer treatment. Lahore Police Sub-Inspector Muhammad Jameel Shahid was given one lakh rupees for spinal surgery.
IG Punjab released the above funds after the scrutiny of the Welfare Management Committee. He said that the police employees and their families will continue to receive all possible support in medical expenses and treatment.
