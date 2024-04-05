IG Punjab releases Rs 1.8m for treatment of police employees, their families

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) Inspector General Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, is continuing the health welfare measures of police employees and their families, in continuation of which, IG Punjab has released over 1.8 million for the treatment of police employees and their families suffering from serious diseases.

As per details, constable of Gujranwala Police Muhammad Akram (retired) was given 10 lakh rupees for liver transplant treatment. Vehari police constable Sharafat Ali was released Rs. 0.3 million for the treatment of brain paralysis disease. Sikandar Hayat, Senior Clerk of Sahiwal Police, was given Rs. 0.

2 million for the treatment of leg fracture. Two and a half lakh rupees were released to Sub-Inspector Ilyas Masih of MT Punjab for the treatment of hepatitis & tumor etc. Muhammad Ali, a retired assistant of Lahore Police, was given Rs. 01 lakh for the treatment of his wife's cancer and hernia.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar issued the approval of the above-mentioned funds after the scrutiny of the Welfare Committee. He said that the health welfare of police employees is the first priority, all possible support should be provided to the police employees in the treatment from the welfare fund and the income generated from welfare sources.