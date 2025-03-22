IG Punjab Reviews Law, Order Situation In Rahim Yar Khan, Rajapur
Faizan Hashmi Published March 22, 2025 | 11:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) A meeting was held at the Central Police Office Punjab in Lahore under the chairmanship
of Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar.
Additional IG Operations Punjab Shahzada Sultan, DIG Operations Punjab Waqas Nazir and
AIG Operations Sajid Khokhar were present in the meeting.
IG Dr Usman Anwar reviewed the law and order situation in Rahim Yar Khan and Rajanpur
and measures taken against Kacha criminals.
Additional IG South Punjab, RPOs and DPOs gave briefings on the measures taken against Kacha
criminals.
The IG Punjab ordered full-scale intelligence-based operations against the Kacha criminals.
The IG Punjab directed the officers to take effective and fruitful action against the dacoits in
the Kacha areas, for whom the Punjab government has set a price on their heads.
Modern technology, including bullet-proofing of police vehicles, thermal cameras, quadcopters
and weapons have been provided in Rahim Yar Khan and Rajanpur. Rahim Yar Khan and Rajanpur
police should take action against the Kacha criminals with a joint strategy and full preparation.
Additional IG South Punjab Muhammad Kamran Khan, RPO Bahawalpur Rai Babar Saeed,
RPO DG Khan Captain (retd) Sajjad Hassan Khan Manj, DPO Rahim Yar Khan and DPO Rajanpur
participated via video link.
