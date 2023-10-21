Open Menu

IG Punjab Reviews Performance Of Tahaffuz Markaz Sialkot

Sumaira FH Published October 21, 2023 | 08:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2023) Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar chaired a meeting of the Tahaffuz Markaz

at the Central Police Office here on Saturday.

The DPO Sialkot, in charge Protection Center, Victim Support Officers briefed him about performance

of seven months while IG Punjab met the staff of Tahaffuz Markaz also.

In the meeting, the IG Punjab was briefed that since its establishment, Tahaffuz markaz Sialkot had

provided help to 114 transgenders and 132 special persons with physical and mental disabilities.

As many as 32 drug addicts lying on different roads of the city were treated and rehabilitated,

these people were now living a normal life. Similarly, eight transgenders were given driving license

and ration were distributed among several needy transgenders.

Tahaffuz markaz provided blind sticks, special blind watches, spectacles and financial support

to several blind people.

Tahaffuz markaz provided wheelchairs to 125 special people, treated

special children of police employees. A kidnapped Brazilian girl was handed over to the

Brazilian Embassy.

Tahaffuz markaz provided many services, including character certificate, general police verification,

vulnerable registration to nearly two thousand people.

Tahaffuz markaz inked MOUs with 10 institutions and hospitals, including Darul Aman, District Bar

Association, Child Protection Bureau and Sundus Foundation. Under these MOUs, social security,

help and assistance were being provided to people.

The IG Punjab appreciated performance of Tahaffuz Markaz Sialkot for providing services to

hundreds of people.

He directed that the assistance to the poor should be continued and social security should

be provided through the Tahaffuz Markaz .

