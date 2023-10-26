IG Punjab reviews performance of Tahaffuz Markaz

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar chaired a meeting to review the performance of the Tahaffuz Markaz at the Central Police Office here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar chaired a meeting to review the performance of the Tahaffuz Markaz at the Central Police Office here on Thursday.

DSP Saddar Jhelum Mian Abdul jabbar, in-charge protection center and victim support officers informed the IGP about the performance of Tahaffuz Markaz.

The IG Punjab met the staff of Police Tahaffuz Markaz Jhelum, the citizens, children and transgenders who got assistance and cooperation from the Markaz. Children and citizens thanked IG Punjab for the special initiative of cooperation.

The in-charge Tahaffuz Markaz Jhelum while giving a briefing to IG Punjab said that Tahaffuz Markaz has provided relief to 1096 citizens by solving their problems since its inception. Tahaffuz Markaz helped 48 transgenders, 07 special persons with mental and physical disabilities, rehabilitated 32 drug addicts and reunited 12 missing children with their parents.

Tahaffuz Markaz signed MOUs with 8 different NGOs, sheltered 48 homeless people in Old People's Home, provided free legal aid to several citizens from District Bar Jhelum, and shifted women suffering from various problems to Darul Aman. Thirteen transgenders and women were registered in the Benazir Income Support Program, referred 47 people to different police stations and solved crime related problems, 316 vulnerable persons were registered, 5 transgenders were assisted in getting driving licenses. Tahaffuz Markaz has established help desks in all police stations of Jhelum district to assist transgenders, he added.

The IG Punjab appreciated the performance of Tahaffuz Markaz Jhelum and directed to further increase the scope of service delivery.

He said that Tahaffuz Markaz should make networking with other public and private institutions more effective and provide social security to more citizens through its platform.