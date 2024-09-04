IG Punjab reviews security arrangements for upcoming matches at Gaddafi Stadium

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar chaired a meeting at the Central Police Office here on Wednesday to discuss the security arrangements at Gaddafi Stadium.

Senior officials from the Pakistan Cricket board, NESPAK, and Punjab Police participated in the meeting.

During the meeting, proposals were reviewed to align the protective fence between the spectators' enclosures and the ground boundary with a visually appealing design that adheres to security SOPs. He said that redesigning the protective boundary fence would assist police officers and personnel in enhancing the security of players and spectators.

He mentioned that efforts are ongoing at Gaddafi Stadium to provide better security to players while ensuring that spectators enjoy clear views of the matches. The proposed measures would allow spectators to enjoy the matches in a more enhanced manner while simultaneously making the security arrangements foolproof.

The IG Punjab emphasized that comprehensive security is being provided to cricket fans to ensure they can enjoy international cricket in a safe environment at the stadium. He added that coordination among stakeholders will further improve the arrangements.

The meeting was attended by Director of Infrastructure Abdullah Khurram Niazi from the Pakistan Cricket Board, Senior General Manager Usman Bajwa, and from NESPAK, Dawood Rana, Saqib Naeem, and Saad Ahmed. Senior officers from Punjab Police, including Additional IG Punjab, Additional IG Operations Punjab, DIG Operations Punjab, DIG Operations Lahore, AIG Operations Punjab, and SP Security Lahore, were also present at the meeting.