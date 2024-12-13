Open Menu

IG Punjab Rewards CTD Personnel For Outstanding Performance

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 13, 2024 | 09:47 PM

Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has approved Rs 3.85 million to reward the exceptional performance of Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) personnel across five regions for their successful operations against Khawarij terrorists

According to the details, Rs 1 million has been allocated for CTD personnel in the Multan region, Rs 1.7 million for the Faisalabad region, Rs 750,000 for the Lahore region, and Rs 200,000 each for the Sahiwal and Rawalpindi regions respectively. This initiative highlights Dr. Usman Anwar's commitment to acknowledging and motivating police officers who play a pivotal role in ensuring national security.

The IG Punjab commended the CTD officers and personnel for their exemplary execution of high-profile operations, which led to the elimination of numerous terrorists. To honor their bravery and dedication, awards are being presented to the top-performing CTD corporals and officers across all five regions. He also reiterated the Punjab Police's commitment to supporting and recognising its personnel. He emphasized that the efforts of these brave officers in securing the country's internal borders will continue to receive the appreciation and backing they deserve.

