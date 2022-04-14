UrduPoint.com

IG Punjab Sacks 3 DSPs For Corruption, Abuse Of Power

Muhammad Irfan Published April 14, 2022 | 05:10 PM

IG Punjab sacks 3 DSPs for corruption, abuse of power

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has issued orders for dismissal of three deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) on the charges of abuse of power and corruption.

As per details, the process of departmental accountability in Punjab Police has been tightened further and black sheep involved in illegal activities are being expelled from the department, a spokesman said.

The IGP dismissed DSP Saifullah Bhatti and DSP Ahmed Sajjad Cheema on corruption charges. Both allegedly used to provide shelter to oil-thief gangs. Some accused disclosed the involvement of these officers during the interrogation on arrest of a gang.

DSP Saifullah Bhatti was currently posted in Chiniot while DSP Ahmed Sajjad Cheema was posted in Faisalabad. The IGP fired both the officers after allegations of corruption were proved.

The IGP also dismissed DSP Ziarat Ali Khan for misusing his powers. While posted in Nankana Sahib, he forged the signature of Chairman District Standing board and changed the investigation of murder case from forgery. Ziarat Ali is presently posted as DSP Traffic Police Headquarters.

The IG Punjab said citizens should contact 1787 if they have any complaints about police officers and personnel.

Related Topics

Murder Corruption Faisalabad Police Punjab Traffic Chiniot Nankana Sahib Ziarat From

Recent Stories

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia tie the knot!

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia tie the knot!

9 minutes ago
 NSC statement doesn’t include word ‘conspiracy ..

NSC statement doesn’t include word ‘conspiracy’: DG ISPR

21 minutes ago
 Nigeria records 31 deaths in cholera outbreak

Nigeria records 31 deaths in cholera outbreak

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner directs devising plan to achieve reve ..

Commissioner directs devising plan to achieve revenue collection targets

2 minutes ago
 DC for strict action against land grabbers

DC for strict action against land grabbers

2 minutes ago
 Georgia reports 266 new COVID-19 cases

Georgia reports 266 new COVID-19 cases

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.