IG Punjab sacks 3 DSPs for corruption, abuse of power

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has issued orders for dismissal of three deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) on the charges of abuse of power and corruption.

As per details, the process of departmental accountability in Punjab Police has been tightened further and black sheep involved in illegal activities are being expelled from the department, a spokesman said.

The IGP dismissed DSP Saifullah Bhatti and DSP Ahmed Sajjad Cheema on corruption charges. Both allegedly used to provide shelter to oil-thief gangs. Some accused disclosed the involvement of these officers during the interrogation on arrest of a gang.

DSP Saifullah Bhatti was currently posted in Chiniot while DSP Ahmed Sajjad Cheema was posted in Faisalabad. The IGP fired both the officers after allegations of corruption were proved.

The IGP also dismissed DSP Ziarat Ali Khan for misusing his powers. While posted in Nankana Sahib, he forged the signature of Chairman District Standing board and changed the investigation of murder case from forgery. Ziarat Ali is presently posted as DSP Traffic Police Headquarters.

The IG Punjab said citizens should contact 1787 if they have any complaints about police officers and personnel.