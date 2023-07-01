IG Punjab seeks police report on murders

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2023 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has taken notice of an incident of killing of three persons over a land dispute in Gujranwala.

He directed the regional police officer (RPO) Gujranwala to submit a report on the incident.

He ordered CPO Gujranwala to form a special team to arrest the accused as soon as possible.

The IGP said that senior officers should keep in close touch with the families of the victims, and that no effort should be spared to deliver justice at the earliest.