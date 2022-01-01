IG Punjab seeks report from RPO Rawalpindi

Inspector General of Police Punjab Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has taken notice of the tragic incident of killing of three children by a mother at Pind Dadan Khan and has sought a report of the incident from RPO Rawalpindi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has taken notice of the tragic incident of killing of three children by a mother at Pind Dadan Khan and has sought a report of the incident from RPO Rawalpindi.

According to details, Jhelum police took immediate action and arrested the woman.

IG Punjab has directed DHO Jhelum to investigate all aspects of the incident and meetthe requirements of justice.