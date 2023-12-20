(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has sought a report from the CCPO Lahore on the incident of two policemen being injured in a blast at the former chief justice's residence.

The IG Punjab directed to provide the best treatment facilities to the injured police personnel in the blast.

Senior police officers including CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamiana, DIG Operations Lahore, SSP Operations were present on the spot.

Former chief justice's family is completely safe, Punjab Police Spokesperson said.

The IG Punjab ordered to investigate all aspects of the incident in which constables Amir and Khurram sustained minor injuries.