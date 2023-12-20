Open Menu

IG Punjab Seeks Report On Blast At Former Chief Justice's Residence

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 20, 2023 | 11:34 PM

IG Punjab seeks report on blast at former chief justice's residence

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has sought a report from the CCPO Lahore on the incident of two policemen being injured in a blast at the former chief justice's residence.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has sought a report from the CCPO Lahore on the incident of two policemen being injured in a blast at the former chief justice's residence.

The IG Punjab directed to provide the best treatment facilities to the injured police personnel in the blast.

Senior police officers including CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamiana, DIG Operations Lahore, SSP Operations were present on the spot.

Former chief justice's family is completely safe, Punjab Police Spokesperson said.

The IG Punjab ordered to investigate all aspects of the incident in which constables Amir and Khurram sustained minor injuries.

Related Topics

Lahore Injured Chief Justice Police Punjab Family All From Best

Recent Stories

Pak chemical industry representatives attend confe ..

Pak chemical industry representatives attend conference in Netherlands

4 minutes ago
 Nawaz to contest election from NA-15 Mansehra: Sa ..

Nawaz to contest election from NA-15 Mansehra: Safdar

4 minutes ago
 PIC imposes fine on PESCO CEO for not sharing info ..

PIC imposes fine on PESCO CEO for not sharing information with citizen

5 minutes ago
 Blast at former CJP Nisar’s residence leaves two ..

Blast at former CJP Nisar’s residence leaves two injured

58 minutes ago
 Nomination papers obtained by 82 contestants for t ..

Nomination papers obtained by 82 contestants for three Islamabad's NA seats

44 minutes ago
 No difficulty in holding polls on February 8: Sola ..

No difficulty in holding polls on February 8: Solangi

44 minutes ago
AJK begins preparations to celebrate Quaid-e-Azam' ..

AJK begins preparations to celebrate Quaid-e-Azam's birthday

44 minutes ago
 ADCG for peace on Christmas, Quaid Day

ADCG for peace on Christmas, Quaid Day

44 minutes ago
 ECC approves Rs 57 billion for payment of K-Electr ..

ECC approves Rs 57 billion for payment of K-Electric arrears

44 minutes ago
 People to vote PML-N for relief in next government ..

People to vote PML-N for relief in next government.; Uzma Bukhari

44 minutes ago
 6 injured in car-van collision

6 injured in car-van collision

44 minutes ago
 Bank loans on easy installments vital for upliftin ..

Bank loans on easy installments vital for uplifting of Agriculture, livestock: G ..

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan