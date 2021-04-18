IG Punjab seeks report on gang abuse of girl of private academy

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :IG Punjab sought report from RPO DG Khan on gang-associated sexual assault of a girl who was studying in local private nursing academy.

Police Station Beet Mir Hazar, tehsil Jitoi had registered FIRs against five people including the principal, vice principal and three of their accomplices on report of the girl (N). However, according to the police all of the accused people managed to secure interim bail in the case until third of May, next month, from the court.

The victim reported in FIR that she was being abused for three consecutive days by the principal named Ikramullah with four his fellows including vice principal of the academy.

She said that she was being pressed repeatedly by the culprits who were local landlords, for holding reconciliation with her in the case.

Academy's principal, on the other hand recorded statement to the police as the girl was his wife and she had contracted marriage on April 4 through Nikah Registrar named Qazi Muhammad Imran, in presence of witnesses namely Muhammad Jahangir and Muhammad Mutakee. But all of the three persons including witnesses and marriage contractor rejected claim of the principal for being remained part of the marriage.

The victim said to the police that accused had prepared fake marriage contract in order to flee from punishment. Further investigation was underway.