IG Punjab Supports Constable Shahzad For MBBS
Sumaira FH Published February 15, 2025 | 10:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar extended encouragement
to Constable Shahzad Abbas, who has qualified for MBBS, by approving a financial
grant of Rs 0.5 million for his initial two years of educational expenses.
A police spokesperson stated that IG Punjab congratulated Constable Shahzad on securing
admission to Punjab Medical College and extended his best wishes for a bright future.
He emphasised that Punjab Police were committed to providing financial assistance to its
employees and their children to support higher education and ensure a prosperous future.
The spokesperson added that Constable Shahzad Abbas of Layyah Police secured 188 marks
in the MCAT, achieving an overall score of 94.6818%.
