IG Punjab supports constable Shahzad for MBBS

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar extended encouragement

to Constable Shahzad Abbas, who has qualified for MBBS, by approving a financial

grant of Rs 0.5 million for his initial two years of educational expenses.

A police spokesperson stated that IG Punjab congratulated Constable Shahzad on securing

admission to Punjab Medical College and extended his best wishes for a bright future.

He emphasised that Punjab Police were committed to providing financial assistance to its

employees and their children to support higher education and ensure a prosperous future.

The spokesperson added that Constable Shahzad Abbas of Layyah Police secured 188 marks

in the MCAT, achieving an overall score of 94.6818%.