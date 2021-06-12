IG Punjab take notice of alleged abduction of minor girl

(@FahadShabbir)

Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani has taken notice of alleged abduction of a 10-year-old girl in Faisalabad and sought report of the incident from RPO Faisalabad

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani has taken notice of alleged abduction of a 10-year-old girl in Faisalabad and sought report of the incident from RPO Faisalabad.

He ordered the police authorities to take strict action and arrest the accused as soon as possible.

IG Punjab ordered that the girl should be recovered as soon as possible and handed over to her parents,stated official spokesman.