IG Punjab take notice of tragic incident of killing of three minor girls

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has taken notice on tragic incident of killing of three minor girls and throwing them in a canal by a heartless father in Kasur and sought a report from RPO Sheikhupura region.

IG Punjab has directed DPO Kasur to take stern legal action against the arrested ruthless accused and get him punished at the soonest.

As per details, DPO Kasur Muhammad Sohaib Ashraf said that accused Aslam had shot dead one person and injured four others in Baghiana area of Kasur a few days ago and was arrested by special operation of Kasur Police within three hours. According to DPO Kasur, at the request of the accused's wife, when he was asked about his three daughters during interrogation, the accused confessed to killing his three daughters and throwing them in the canal.

Giving details, the Punjab Police spokesperson said that the police had found shoes and hats of the girls during the search operation at site along canal and body of the youngest daughter Mashal Fatima was also recovered from the canal today.

Rescue operations are still underway to recover dead bodies of rest of the girls. He further said that DPO Kasur Muhammad Sohaib Ashraf is personally supervising the rescue operation and all available resources are being used to search for the girls.

IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has directed that strict legal action be taken against the arrested accused. He said that the accused did not deserve any sympathy and he should be strictly punished after completion of investigation.