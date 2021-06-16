UrduPoint.com
IG Punjab Takes Another Major Step In Process Of Implementing Police Reforms

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 09:36 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani has said that under the Prime Minister's Police Reforms Vision, steps are being taken in Punjab Police on priority basis.

He expressed these views while giving instructions to the officers during the RPOs video link conference at the Central Police Office here on Wednesday.

The IG Punjab said that it has been decided to conduct health profiling of police officers and personnel to make process of accountability more effective.

He said that any person using drugs would not be a part of Punjab Police in any capacity and if any officer or official of Punjab Police is found involved in drug use during health profiling, departmental and legal action would be taken against him at the same time. He directed the officers that in order to make the process of health profiling transparent and purposeful, the command and field officers should monitor the process themselves and use all possible means to identify the officers and personnel involved in this heinous act and also make sure that no one's turban is lifted without proof. He further said that the officers and personnel identified during the health profiling should be subjected to drug test from authentic and standard health laboratories so that the reports made in the light of the results could not be challenged.

During the meeting, Additional IG Operations also gave a briefing on the ongoing operations against drug lords and the elements involved in sponsoring this nefarious dealings.

The IG Punjab directed the officers that transparent and impartial process of self-accountability under police reforms is among the priorities of Punjab Police. Therefore, RPOs and unit heads should seek assistance from other intelligence agencies including Special Branch in health profiling. He further said that drug addicted officers and personnel can not discharge their departmental responsibilities properly but at the same time they also bring disrepute to the police force by obstructing public service delivery due to their irresponsible behavior. Therefore, such an incompetent officer or official should not be allowed to remain a part of the police force.

Additional IG Welfare and Finance Farooq Mazhar, Additional IGs , DIGs, CCPO Lahore and other officers were present whereas all the RPOs of the province participated through video link.

