Open Menu

IG Punjab Takes Notice Of Citizen's Attempt To Set Himself On Fire

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 06, 2024 | 10:21 PM

IG Punjab takes notice of citizen's attempt to set himself on fire

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has taken notice of the incident of a citizen trying to set himself on fire near the Central Police Office and has sought a report from DIG Operations Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has taken notice of the incident of a citizen trying to set himself on fire near the Central Police Office and has sought a report from DIG Operations Lahore.

He directed the AIG Admin to provide the best medical facilities to the affected citizen Asghar who is being treated in the hospital. He directed DIG Operations Lahore to solve the problem of the affected person under personal supervision.

The IG Punjab directed that elite police official Hameed, who was also burnt in the incident, should also be provided with the best medical facilities.

On the directions of IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, AIG Admin & Security Dr. Muhammad Rizwan Ahmad Khan visited Mayo Hospital. The AIG visited the burnt victim, and assured the affected person of quick resolution of his problem.

He also visited elite police official Hameed, who was also burnt in the incident.

He commended Officer Hameed for saving a person who attempted self-immolation.

The AIG Admin & Security said that the best medical facilities are being provided to the affected citizens and police personnel.

Related Topics

Lahore Resolution Fire Police Punjab From Best

Recent Stories

IG Punjab releases Rs 1 mln for treatment of polic ..

IG Punjab releases Rs 1 mln for treatment of police personnel

5 minutes ago
 Four of a family die in road accident near Jamshor ..

Four of a family die in road accident near Jamshoro

5 minutes ago
 Delegation of Cotton Ginner Association meets Ch S ..

Delegation of Cotton Ginner Association meets Ch Shafay

5 minutes ago
 Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer ..

Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar calls for deep cooperati ..

13 minutes ago
 Punjab police arrested more than 16000 dangerous c ..

Punjab police arrested more than 16000 dangerous criminal in May

13 minutes ago
 LHC admits petition challenging new NAB amendment ..

LHC admits petition challenging new NAB amendment through ordinance

13 minutes ago
Federal Budget 2024-25 to be presented in Parliame ..

Federal Budget 2024-25 to be presented in Parliament on June 12

25 minutes ago
 IG emphasizes NHMP’s commitment in ensuring road ..

IG emphasizes NHMP’s commitment in ensuring road safety

25 minutes ago
 Giant crash at cycling's Criterium du Dauphine rac ..

Giant crash at cycling's Criterium du Dauphine race

5 minutes ago
 CDA chairman directs Smart Parking Solution for tr ..

CDA chairman directs Smart Parking Solution for traffic issues

5 minutes ago
 Sindh Assembly to meet on June 7

Sindh Assembly to meet on June 7

5 minutes ago
 98 percent coverage achieved in ongoing polio vacc ..

98 percent coverage achieved in ongoing polio vaccination campaign in KP

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan