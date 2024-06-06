(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has taken notice of the incident of a citizen trying to set himself on fire near the Central Police Office and has sought a report from DIG Operations Lahore.

He directed the AIG Admin to provide the best medical facilities to the affected citizen Asghar who is being treated in the hospital. He directed DIG Operations Lahore to solve the problem of the affected person under personal supervision.

The IG Punjab directed that elite police official Hameed, who was also burnt in the incident, should also be provided with the best medical facilities.

On the directions of IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, AIG Admin & Security Dr. Muhammad Rizwan Ahmad Khan visited Mayo Hospital. The AIG visited the burnt victim, and assured the affected person of quick resolution of his problem.

He also visited elite police official Hameed, who was also burnt in the incident.

He commended Officer Hameed for saving a person who attempted self-immolation.

The AIG Admin & Security said that the best medical facilities are being provided to the affected citizens and police personnel.