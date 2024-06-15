IG Punjab Takes Notice Of Double Murder In Attock
Sumaira FH Published June 15, 2024 | 11:17 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) Inspector General Punjab Police Dr Usman Anwar took notice of the incident in Attock and police arrested an ASI involved in the murder of two lawyers.
In a tragic incident at District Courts Attock, two lawyers were shot dead by the policeman, Intizar
Shah.
The IG directed strict action against the culprit, ensuring that after thorough investigation,
the accused would face strict punishment.
A spokesperson for Punjab Police revealed that an FIR has been registered against the accused,
including charges of terrorism.
According to Attock police spokesperson, ASI Intizar Shah opened firing at Advocate Malik Israr
over animosity, resulting in the death of Malik Israr and his companion Advocate Zulfiqar Shah.
The accused, ASI Intizar Shah, had been arrested while in-charge Elite Force Attock and Muharr
Elite Force were also detained for negligence as investigation is under way.
