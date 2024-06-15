Open Menu

IG Punjab Takes Notice Of Double Murder In Attock

Sumaira FH Published June 15, 2024 | 11:17 PM

IG Punjab takes notice of double murder in Attock

HORE, (Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) Inspector General Punjab Police Dr Usman Anwar took notice of the incident in Attock and police arrested an ASI involved in the murder of two lawyers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) Inspector General Punjab Police Dr Usman Anwar took notice of the incident in Attock and police arrested an ASI involved in the murder of two lawyers.

In a tragic incident at District Courts Attock, two lawyers were shot dead by the policeman, Intizar

Shah.

The IG directed strict action against the culprit, ensuring that after thorough investigation,

the accused would face strict punishment.

A spokesperson for Punjab Police revealed that an FIR has been registered against the accused,

including charges of terrorism.

According to Attock police spokesperson, ASI Intizar Shah opened firing at Advocate Malik Israr

over animosity, resulting in the death of Malik Israr and his companion Advocate Zulfiqar Shah.

The accused, ASI Intizar Shah, had been arrested while in-charge Elite Force Attock and Muharr

Elite Force were also detained for negligence as investigation is under way.

Related Topics

Dead Firing Murder Police Punjab Lawyers Attock FIR

Recent Stories

SSP visits bazaars, reviews security arrangements

SSP visits bazaars, reviews security arrangements

13 seconds ago
 No laxity to be tolerated in reforms agenda implem ..

No laxity to be tolerated in reforms agenda implementation: PM

14 seconds ago
 Slain child's body found near DSP's office

Slain child's body found near DSP's office

16 seconds ago
 Policeman shot, injured in robbery

Policeman shot, injured in robbery

17 seconds ago
 Rain delays England's must-win T20 World Cup game ..

Rain delays England's must-win T20 World Cup game against Namibia

3 minutes ago
 India v Canada latest T20 World Cup rain victim at ..

India v Canada latest T20 World Cup rain victim at wet Lauderhill

3 minutes ago
70m distributed among sick children of policemen

70m distributed among sick children of policemen

3 minutes ago
 Frustrated Ghanaians brace for more power cuts

Frustrated Ghanaians brace for more power cuts

6 minutes ago
 'Everyone gives us no chance', says Poland boss Pr ..

'Everyone gives us no chance', says Poland boss Probierz

6 minutes ago
 Lawmakers hail PM's address

Lawmakers hail PM's address

6 minutes ago
 DPO issues comprehensive security plan for Eid-ul- ..

DPO issues comprehensive security plan for Eid-ul-Azha

6 minutes ago
 Speaker PA, IGP inaugurate Eagle Squad in Kasur

Speaker PA, IGP inaugurate Eagle Squad in Kasur

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan