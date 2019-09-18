IG Punjab Takes Notice Of Molestation Incident
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 08:53 PM
Inspector General Police, Punjab, Capt (r) Arif Nawaz Khan taking notice of the molestation incident of a married woman in Muzafargarh, directed the RPO DG Khan to submit a report in this regard at the earliest
The IG Punjab also directed to conduct investigation of the incident under the direct supervision of DPO Muzfargarh and arrest all accused involved in the incident. He also directedstrict action against the accused.