IG Punjab takes notice of molestation incident

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :Inspector General Police Punjab , Capt (r) Arif Nawaz Khan taking notice of the molestation incident of a married woman in Muzafargarh, directed the RPO DG Khan to submit a report in this regard at the earliest.

The IG Punjab also directed to conduct investigation of the incident under the direct supervision of DPO Muzfargarh and arrest all accused involved in the incident. He also directedstrict action against the accused.