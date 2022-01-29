UrduPoint.com

IG Punjab Takes Notice Of Murder Of Minor Girl

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 29, 2022 | 09:30 PM

IG Punjab takes notice of murder of minor girl

Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has taken notice of the murder of a seven-year-old girl after abduction in Sharaqpur, Sheikhupura District and sought a report from RPO Sheikhupura

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has taken notice of the murder of a seven-year-old girl after abduction in Sharaqpur, Sheikhupura District and sought a report from RPO Sheikhupura.

IG Punjab directed DPO Sheikhupura to keep close contact with the family of the girl and directed to take strict legal action against accused and ensure provision of justice to the family on priority basis.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that measures should be taken under zero tolerance to prevent crimes against women and children.

Furthermore, IG Punjab also took notice of the murder of a 9-year-old boy after his alleged abduction in Shakargarh.

IG Punjab sought a report of the incident from RPO Gujranwala and said that strict legal action should be taken against the accused at the soonest. IG Punjab directed DPO Narowal to conduct an investigation into the incident under his personal supervision and ensure justice to the bereaved on priority basis.

