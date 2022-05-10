UrduPoint.com

IG Punjab Takes Notice Of Murders

Sumaira FH Published May 10, 2022 | 07:10 PM

IG Punjab takes notice of murders

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Rao Sardar Ali Khan has taken notice of the murder of two persons in Rawalpindi and sought a report from RPO Rawalpindi.

He directed that accused should be arrested at the earliest and justice should be provided to the victims family on priority basis.

A spokesperson for the Punjab police said that according to the preliminary investigation, the incident was the outcome of an old enmity.

Police have started collecting evidence from the spot and the accused wouldsoon be arrested and severe punishments would be meted out to them.

