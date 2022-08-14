IG Punjab takes notice of three family members killing in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab Faisal Shahkar on Sunday took notice on the incident of death of three members of the same family in Rawalpindi in the limits of Police Station Airport area and has asked for a report of the incident from Regional Police Office (RPO) Rawalpindi.

The IG Punjab ordered the senior police officers to reach the spot immediately and directed the City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi to immediately form teams to arrest the accused, the Rawalpindi Police spokesperson in a news release said.

The IG Punjab said that the accused would be arrested and punished. He also directed that the senior officers should keep close contact with the victim's family and spare no effort in providing justice.