IG Punjab Takes Notice Of Triple Murder Incident On Bhalwal Road
Sumaira FH Published June 21, 2024 | 08:38 PM
Inspector General of Punjab Police Dr. Usman Anwar has taken notice of the triple murder incident on Bhalwal Road in Sargodha and sought a report from the RPO
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) Inspector General of Punjab Police Dr. Usman Anwar has taken notice of the triple murder incident on Bhalwal Road in Sargodha and sought a report from the RPO.
He has directed the DPO Sargodha to form a special team for the arrest of the culprits and personally follow up on the case.
According to details, unknown accused opened fire, resulting in the deaths of Mudassir, Manazir, and Javed, while Athar was injured. Upon receiving information, the SP Investigation arrived at the scene with a police team, crime scene unit, and forensic teams secured the evidences.
The IG Punjab said that the culprits would be arrested and brought to justice, ensuring that the victims' families receive justice on a priority basis.
