IG Punjab takes notice of two brothers' killing

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has taken notice of the incident of killing of two brothers - Tajumal and Ghulam Ghous - over old enmity in Nowshehra Virkaan area of Gujranwala, and sought report of the incident from RPO Gujranwala.

The IG Punjab directed CPO Gujranwala to form a special team and arrest the accused as soon as possible besides bringing them to justice.

The IG Punjab said that the supervisory officers should keep close contact with the families of the victims and justice should be ensured on a priority basis.