IG Punjab takes notice of two persons' killing in Gujranwala

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) Inspector General of Punjab Police Dr. Usman Anwar has taken notice of the shooting incident in Gujranwala in which two individuals, including a woman, were killed. He has sought the incident report from the RPO Gujranwala.

The IG Punjab has instructed the CPO Gujranwala to form a special team for the swift arrest of the suspect.

He said that the suspect should be apprehended as soon as possible and brought to justice.

The IG Punjab emphasized that the perpetrator will be punished according to the law and assured that justice for the victims' families will be ensured on a priority basis.

Punjab Police spokesman said that the suspect, Muazzam, killed his wife and brother-in-law and injured three others over a domestic dispute, adding that efforts are continued to arrest the suspect.