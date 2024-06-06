IG Punjab Takes Notice Of Woman's Torture, Death
Umer Jamshaid Published June 06, 2024 | 10:23 PM
Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has taken notice of the incident of woman's torture and death by in-laws in Muzaffargarh and sought a report from RPO DG Khan
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has taken notice of the incident of woman's torture and death by in-laws in Muzaffargarh and sought a report from RPO DG Khan.
He directed DPO Muzaffargarh to investigate the case under his supervision.
The IG Punjab said that justice should be ensured by fulfilling the requirements of the law. He further said that incidents of violence and killing of women are unacceptable, strict legal action should be taken against those responsible for the incidents.
