IG Punjab Takes Notice On Killing Of Two Brothers

Muhammad Irfan 36 seconds ago Sun 26th December 2021 | 07:10 PM

IG Punjab takes notice on killing of two brothers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has taken notice on incident of killing of two brothers in a minor altercation at Gujranwala and sought a report from RPO Gujranwala.

The IGP directed CPO Gujranwala to arrest accused immediately and take strict legal action. He directed that close contact be maintained with the affected family and provision of justice to the bereaved be ensured on priority basis.

In this regard, City Police Officer Gujranwala Capt (retd) Syed Hamad Abid has formed a special police team under supervision of SP Civil Line to arrest the accused.

