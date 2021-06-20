UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IG Punjab Urges Police Officers, Personnel To Ensure Implementation Of SOPs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 34 minutes ago Sun 20th June 2021 | 05:20 PM

IG Punjab urges Police officers, personnel to ensure implementation of SOPs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani on Sunday urged all officers and personnel to ensure implementation of SOPs in all cases while on duty.

He said that the ongoing process of corona vaccination should be completed in all the districts of the province as soon as possible so that the police force would continue to perform its duties of service and protection of the people while remaining safe from this contagious epidemic.

DIG Welfare Agha Muhammad Yousuf told IG Punjab that so far 19218 officers and personnel aged 50 to 60 years and 24068 officers and personnel aged 40 to 50 years have been vaccinated against corona. He said that the process of corona vaccination of officers and personnel in the age group of 30 to 40 years is also in full swing and so far 41541 officers and personnel in the age group of 30 to 40 years have been vaccinated against corona and the remaining force and staff are being vaccinated without interruption.

He said that besides district police in all the districts, corona vaccination is also being carried out in Punjab Constabulary, Investigation Punjab, Special Branch, CTD, Traffic, SPU, PHP and other field formations. "The health and life of the police officers and their families is of utmost importance to the police department as only by staying healthy we can better fulfill our responsibility of serving and protecting the people," he added.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Traffic Philippine Peso Sunday All From

Recent Stories

31,606 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

9 minutes ago

SEWA, SSSD launch humanitarian initiative

9 minutes ago

New video series highlights Expo 2020 Dubai’s in ..

54 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Department of Energy launches Wastewater ..

1 hour ago

DEWA increases desalinated water production to 490 ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces 1,850 new COVID-19 cases, 1,826 reco ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.